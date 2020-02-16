Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $122,000 Investment in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

DIN opened at $92.05 on Friday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

