Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $125,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Exponent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Exponent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,706. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

