Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $139.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

