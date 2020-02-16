Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 6.6%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.18, approximately 191,041 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 217,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $421.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 304,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,033.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

