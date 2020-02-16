7,852 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.