Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Career Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Career Education by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Career Education by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Career Education by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Career Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Career Education alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Career Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

CECO stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Career Education Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.