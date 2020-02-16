CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 8.7% Higher

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63, 1,346,869 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,199,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

