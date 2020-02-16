Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Up 6.1%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $10.96, 127,504 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 47,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter.
Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.
