Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Up 6.1%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $10.96, 127,504 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 47,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.