Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 315,194 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 304,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

NERV has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

