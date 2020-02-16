Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 315,194 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 304,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

NERV has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,228 CNO Financial Group Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,228 CNO Financial Group Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,903 Veritiv Corp
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,903 Veritiv Corp
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $116,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $116,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $119,000 Investment in National HealthCare Co.
Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $119,000 Investment in National HealthCare Co.
Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,696 Getty Realty Corp.
Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,696 Getty Realty Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report