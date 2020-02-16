Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 159,732 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 99,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $226.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.60 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento SA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atento by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atento by 1,843.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 272,834 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atento by 18.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

