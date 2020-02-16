Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.01, 1,287,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 567,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.