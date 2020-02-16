Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.01, 1,287,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 567,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
