Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after buying an additional 3,703,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,038 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,023,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $21,838,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.

Shares of DXC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.