Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.49, approximately 540,491 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 735,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $376.40 million, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 117,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

