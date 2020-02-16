Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.49, approximately 540,491 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 735,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $376.40 million, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.63.
About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.
