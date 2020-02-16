Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $131,000 in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. National Securities started coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Finke purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Barings BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

