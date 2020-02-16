Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

