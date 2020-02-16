GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Up 5.9%

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.20, 208,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 92,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTYH. ValuEngine lowered GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 191,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.