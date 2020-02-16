GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Up 5.9%

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.20, 208,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 92,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTYH. ValuEngine lowered GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.
About GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)
GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.