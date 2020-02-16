Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAV. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Navistar International stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10. Navistar International Corp has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

