Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,119 PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,523,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CL King initiated coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of PQG opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

