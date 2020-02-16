Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading Up 7.7%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.38, approximately 714,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 200,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $203.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 394.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

