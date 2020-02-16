Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.68, approximately 228,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 68,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

