Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.68, approximately 228,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 68,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
