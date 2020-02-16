Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 6.8%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.34, approximately 13,330,877 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,720,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

