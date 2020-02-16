Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,780 Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Luminex by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.56 and a beta of 0.83. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 2,955 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,509.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 584,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,109.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

