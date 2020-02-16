Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $44.81, approximately 451,337 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 557,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

FTSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

