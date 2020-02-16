Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $44.81, approximately 451,337 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 557,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.
FTSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)
Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.
