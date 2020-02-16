LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading Up 7.4%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 380,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 378,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.26.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 80.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

