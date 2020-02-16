Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading 9% Higher

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares traded up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73, 959,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 624,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

