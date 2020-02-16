Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading 9% Higher

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) traded up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.78, 325,391 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 531% from the average session volume of 51,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

