Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading 9% Higher

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) traded up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.78, 325,391 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 531% from the average session volume of 51,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter.
About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.
