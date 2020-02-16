Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Up 10%

Feb 16th, 2020

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.74, approximately 428,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 158,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Happiness Biotech Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

