Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading 13.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price traded up 13.4% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93, 1,668,697 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 771,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Raj Mehra acquired 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $123,999.69. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

