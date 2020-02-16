TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading Up 20% After Insider Buying Activity

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) was up 20% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $61.58 and last traded at $61.00, approximately 2,010,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 388,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Specifically, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,487 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $459,061.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,951.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,027. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

