TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,884,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 918,671 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.70.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $394.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

