TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,884,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 918,671 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.70.
TRUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $394.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.
About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)
TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.