Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 931,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 421,654 shares.The stock last traded at $8.73 and had previously closed at $8.22.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $362.68 million, a P/E ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.
Noodles & Co Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.