Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 931,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 421,654 shares.The stock last traded at $8.73 and had previously closed at $8.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $362.68 million, a P/E ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Noodles & Co by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Noodles & Co by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.