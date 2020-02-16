Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expands By 9.9%

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

GNLN stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other Greenlane news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 9,420.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 676,659 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

