OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 949.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 496,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OGE Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,063 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

