Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CLGX opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 128.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Get Corelogic alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $585,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corelogic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Corelogic by 714.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45,817 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $36,804,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.