Independent Research Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for Hochtief (FRA:HOT)

Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €131.63 ($153.05).

Shares of FRA HOT opened at €112.80 ($131.16) on Wednesday. Hochtief has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($203.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.69.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

