Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 627,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. ValuEngine lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

WPRT stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.54 million, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

