Short Interest in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Expands By 10.0%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

TV stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Barclays cut Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

