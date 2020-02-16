Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €57.00 by Berenberg Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €57.00 ($66.28) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

FIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

Shares of Fielmann stock opened at €70.85 ($82.38) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €72.59 and its 200-day moving average is €68.91. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

