Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.83 ($64.92).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA FRE opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.50. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.