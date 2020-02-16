Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 879,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE RE opened at $291.37 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $210.13 and a one year high of $294.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.