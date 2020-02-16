Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 879,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
NYSE RE opened at $291.37 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $210.13 and a one year high of $294.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
