Short Interest in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expands By 10.1%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WRE opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

