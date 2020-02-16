Short Interest in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expands By 10.1%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
WRE opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, January 11th.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.
