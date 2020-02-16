JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.73 ($90.39).

FRA stock opened at €69.22 ($80.49) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.70.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

