Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €80.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fielmann currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.45 ($79.59).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €70.85 ($82.38) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €72.59 and a 200-day moving average of €68.91. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

