Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €143.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €140.68 ($163.58).

Hannover Re stock opened at €192.00 ($223.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €177.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €162.04. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

