E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.18).

E.On stock opened at €11.10 ($12.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.24. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

