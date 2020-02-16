E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.18).

E.On stock opened at €11.10 ($12.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.24. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

