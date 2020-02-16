HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.32 ($18.98).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €15.63 ($18.17) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.06.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

