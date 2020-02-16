Edward J. Zoiss Sells 23,710 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LHX stock opened at $228.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $274,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
