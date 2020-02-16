Edward J. Zoiss Sells 23,710 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LHX stock opened at $228.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $274,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.