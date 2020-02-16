Independent Research Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €72.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.47 ($87.75).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €63.56 ($73.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a one year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.73.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

