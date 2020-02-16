Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Insider Sells $2,813,362.50 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARE opened at $174.93 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Barclays increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

