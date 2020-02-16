Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Insider Sells $2,813,362.50 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ARE opened at $174.93 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Barclays increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
