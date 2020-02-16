Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €15.21 ($17.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €15.12 and its 200 day moving average is €15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

