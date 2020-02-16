Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €15.21 ($17.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €15.12 and its 200 day moving average is €15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

